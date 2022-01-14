Ginger Zee celebrates her birthday in unexpectedly fabulous outfit Fans want that look!

Ginger Zee rang in her 41st birthday on Thursday and did it in some serious style.

The GMA meteorologist celebrated her special day in an outfit fans couldn't wait to get their hands on.

MORE: Ginger Zee's open letter to younger self will break your heart

Ginger pulled out all the stops in a tight, red, leather skirt which she'd teamed with something totally unexpected.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught on camera by husband Ben Aaron

The star wore a figure-hugging lime and black top with a cut-out across her chest. Despite the mismatched color scheme, Ginger's look was a huge hit.

She wrote: "Although this is my second virtual birthday and no one was going to see my lower half on @theviewabc @pix11news @goodmorningamerica or @abcworldnewstonight - you know I had to dress up so many thanks to everyone for all the love."

MORE: Ginger Zee's health diagnoses: Everything we know

READ: Ginger Zee celebrates wonderful news as fans send congratulations

Her fans rushed to wish her happy birthday but to also comment on her outfit.

Ginger's birthday outfit was perfect

"Happy birthday Ginger. WOW just WOW. Joy Behar was right. You look like a teenager! Gorgeous too," wrote one, while another added: "Happy Birthday! I got your book today and can't wait to read it. You inspire so many ppl around the world."

Ginger has been doing the promotional rounds with the release of her latest book, A Little Closer to Home.

MORE: Ginger Zee's fans can barely look as she shares daring video of her son

MORE: Ginger Zee's fans in tears following husband's emotional message about her

The star opened up with a candid look at her life, including her struggles with mental health.

Ginger celebrated her birthday with her family at their home

In an attempt to knock down the stigmas attached to such issues, Ginger has made it her mission to shed light on her own battles.

Her book has helped and inspired so many people who regularly thank her for her candidness.

Although she has a jam-packed work schedule, Ginger will, no doubt, find the time to celebrate her birthday with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two adorable little boys this weekend.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.