Ginger Zee surprised live on air by her co-stars as she marks special occasion The Good Morning America star had reason to celebrate on Thursday

Ginger Zee has had an eventful start to the year with so much going on – from reporting on the cold weather conditions to promoting her new book.

And on Thursday, the beloved meteorologist celebrated her 41st birthday at work on Good Morning America, where she was surprised live on air.

The TV favorite was reporting live from her backyard in a weather segment, when she was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from a member of the crew behind-the-scenes.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee's faux pas caught by husband Ben Aaron

Meanwhile in the studio, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and David Muir wished her many happy returns.

Robin - who shared the footage on Instagram – said from the studio: "Okay, let's go to Ginger. We have been waiting to say this all morning long - happy birthday!"

Ginger, clearly overwhelmed, said: "Thank you! This is the best! I saw Sam creeping around in my yard over here and I thought 'What is going on?' You are navigating the ice and snow well! Thank you all so much. Thank you, thank you, I am so looking forward to another trip around the sun."

Ginger Zee was surprised live on air by her GMA co-stars

Ginger also shared a birthday post on her own Instagram account, where she explained that she had made an effort with her outfit, despite knowing that due to her virtual TV appearances, nobody would see the lower half of her look.

The birthday girl pulled out all the stops nonetheless, dressed in a tight, red, leather skirt which she'd teamed with a figure-hugging lime and black top with a cut-out across her chest.

She wrote alongside a picture of her outfit: "Although this is my second virtual birthday and no one was going to see my lower half on @theviewabc @pix11news @goodmorningamerica or @abcworldnewstonight — you know I had to dress up so many thanks to everyone for all the [love]."

Ginger is incredibly close to her GMA co-stars

Her fans rushed to wish her happy birthday but to also comment on her outfit.

"Happy birthday Ginger. WOW just WOW. Joy Behar was right. You look like a teenager! Gorgeous too," wrote one, while another added: "Happy Birthday! I got your book today and can't wait to read it. You inspire so many ppl around the world."

The GMA star with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger has been doing the promotional rounds with the release of her latest book, A Little Closer to Home.

The star opened up with a candid look at her life, including her struggles with mental health. In an attempt to knock down the stigmas attached to such issues, Ginger has made it her mission to shed light on her own battles.

