Ginger Zee's incredible beach video will leave you amazed This is unbelievable

Ginger Zee has witnessed some powerful scenes during her career as a meteorologist and her latest is no exception.

The Good Morning America star shared a look at a remarkable natural occurrence in a clip she posted on Instagram.

Ginger posted a video of a multitude of sand sculptures on a beach in her home state of Michigan.

At first glance it looked like a piece of art had been created, but she explained it was a natural occurence in the caption: " St Joseph, Michigan - sand sculptures naturally forming on the beach from part of the sand freezing then wind blows through creating unique shapes," she wrote: "Video: Joshua Nowicki."

Her fans were so impressed as they commented: "Wow!!! Nature is the coolest artist," and, "Oh wow, have never seen anything like that."

Ginger shared a video of the remarkable natural sand sculptures

Many more took the opportunity to wish her a belated happy birthday as she turned 41 this week.

Ginger pulled out all the stops for her birthday outfit which she showed off on social media too.

She looked dazzling in a tight, red, leather skirt which she'd teamed with something totally unexpected.

Ginger's fans loved her birthday look

The star wore a figure-hugging lime and brown top with a cut-out across her chest. Despite the mismatched color scheme, Ginger's look was a huge hit.

She wrote: "Although this is my second virtual birthday and no one was going to see my lower half on @theviewabc @pix11news @goodmorningamerica or @abcworldnewstonight - you know I had to dress up so many thanks to everyone for all the love."

