Ginger Zee's fans in tears after husband's emotional statement about her The couple have been married for seven years

Ginger Zee has the unwavering support of her husband, Ben Aaron, and his latest message about her brought some fans to tears.

The GMA meteorologist just released her new book, A Little Closer to Home, in which she opens up further about her battle with mental health.

Ben is incredibly proud of Ginger and shared a touching message on social media which his wife then reposted.

It read: "She's my hero. Plain and simple. In our home, we talk to our boys about superpowers quite often. How in real life superpowers don't consist of shooting webs from your wrists or wielding a giant hammer.

"It's helping people or making someone laugh or inspiring them to be better. That's a real super hero. It's their mom. My wife. And this is part 2 of her story. At times it's gut wrenching and others it's comedic but in the end it's her life.

Ben says Ginger is his superhero

"It's what made her into the woman we all see. The best person I've ever met. Ginger Zee."

He then included a link to her book and she thanked him in her caption: "Get you a mental health team with a team leader like my husband who can support your growth, healing and lifetime of mental health maintenance.

"My gratitude for him and his acceptance of me, all of me, helped inspire me to write this book. Link in my bio for all ways to get the book which is OUT TODAY."

The post was met with a barrage of support and kind words.

Ginger has the support of her wonderful family

"Oooh the tears," wrote one fan, who added: "I'm so glad to hear you have this kind of support. Looking forward to reading your book."

Another added: "I am NOT crying," and many thanked her for being so open about her struggles as they wrote: "Such an inspiration for all of us, you two are.

"Can't wait to read the book and thank you for being brave and sharing your story. May those who need it most hear your voice."

