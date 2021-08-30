Elton John shares rare photo of his sons during glamorous summer break The Rocketman singer owns a property in Nice, France

Sir Elton John shared a rare photo of his sons on Instagram on Monday and it got plenty of sweet reactions from his fans.

The snap showed the singer with his husband, David Furnish, and their children, ten-year-old Zachary, and eight-year-old Elijah wearing personalised Versace robes as they overlooked the stunning view in Nice, France.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace. Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamorous. Ti amo," Sir Elton captioned the shot.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace was quick to react to the photo, writing in the comments: "I love you all!! You look FABULOUS!!!"

Some of Sir Elton's 3.6m followers flooded the comments with heart-eye and heart emojis at the matching family snap.

Sir Elton shared the matching family snap on Instagram

Sir Elton and David have spent the summer cruising around glamorous Saint Tropez and were pictured by MailOnline last week enjoying an evening on a yacht.

The Rocketman hit-maker owns a £15million holiday home in France, set up high in the hills of Mount Boron, Castel Mont-Alban, which overlooks Nice and the French Riviera.

Sir Elton and David have been together since 1993

He bought the property in the 1990s and is said to have spent thousands on renovations. With an outdoor swimming pool and stunning sea views, it has all the amenities Sir Elton and his celebrity friends could want for a peaceful summer holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their eldest son, Archie, have been among the star's guests at the villa in recent years.

Elton and David have been together since 1993 and welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

