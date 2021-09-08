Sir Elton John's sons look so grown up as they head back to school - fans react The summer break is over

Time flies! Sir Elton John and David Furnish's two sons headed back to school this week and looked so grown up as they posed for their annual 'first day back' photograph.

Proud dad David shared the sweet snapshot which shows Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight, looking smart in their uniforms - blue shirts, a navy blazer with red trim, and grey shorts.

Elton and David very rarely share pictures of their boys and in keeping with this, David chose to photograph them with their backs to the camera. "And off they go…." David wrote, along with two rocket emojis.

Within minutes, fans had flooded the comments box with good luck messages for Zachary and Elijah. "Awww bless them! Hope they have a great day!" one follower wrote, while a second noted: "Good luck boys! I love that you keep their privacy."

Zachary and Elijah look so grown up in their 'back to school' photo

A third said: "As big as each other nearly!" and a fourth echoed: "Growing up so fast! Hope they have a great day."

Sir Elton, 74, and David, 58, have been together since 1993 and welcomed Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

The couple are devoted parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

Sir Elton and David are devoted parents

"I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record," he told The Mirror.

"Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on." He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

The couple have been together since 1993

In a separate interview with the Guardian, Sir Elton spoke further about the couple's approach to parenting their boys. "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life," he confessed. "David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen.

"They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

Elton and David work hard to keep their sons grounded

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

