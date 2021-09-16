Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears The singer has been forced to reschedule his tour

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues.

The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

He said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

Explaining his injury, he continued: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He added: "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

Elton shared the sad news on social media

Captioning the post, he simply said: "Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

Fans were devastated by the news, with many leaving crying face emojis in the comment section of his post on Instagram.

Others wished Elton a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Keep well. We will be here." A second said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery," and a third added: "Sending you well wishes, Sir Elton."

Elton tearfully left the stage during his concert in Auckland in February 2020

This isn't the first time Elton's health has affected one of his tours. Last year, he was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage.

In February 202, the Rocketman hitmaker had to cancel two of his shows during his Elton Farewell Tour so that he could rest.



