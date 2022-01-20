Cat Deeley's sons look so grown up as they twin in adorable post-birthday video Milo recently turned six years old

Cat Deeley celebrated her eldest son Milo's birthday earlier this month, and on Wednesday, the proud mother-of-two revealed that his party balloons were "still growing strong".

To prove exactly that, the TV star delighted her fans by sharing a fun clip showing her sons sitting in colourful chairs that had huge balloons attached to them.

"Still going strong @bonbonballoon," she wrote across it, making mention of that company that had supplied them.

In the sweet video, Milo, six, and James, three, could be seen twinning in dark blue padded gilets, dark trousers and white trainers.

Cat Deeley's sons looked adorable in matching outfits

The birthday boy could be seen excitedly moving his legs whilst sitting in a blue chair that perfectly matched his blue jumper. Meanwhile, James sat in a pink chair that matched his jumper, which was the same hue.

Both boys sported similar haircuts and wore big smiles in the six-second clip.

Cat shared her two boys with her husband of nine years, Patrick Kielty. The couple rarely share photos of their sons on Instagram but earlier this month, to mark Milo's special day, the So You Think You Can Dance star shared a never-before-seen picture from when he was born.

Milo turned six earlier this month

The image showed Cat holding her baby in her hospital bed, looking utterly besotted. "Happy birthday… one of my little loves," she wrote.

Cat and Patrick met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002 and started dating ten years later. The TV stars then married in a very private ceremony in the beautiful city of Rome on 30 September 2012.

In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they relocated back to London. Cat previously revealed that their decision to move back was after her family were caught up in a "terrifying" shooting situation at a shopping mall.