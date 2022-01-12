Cat Deeley shares never-before-seen photo from hospital after welcoming son Milo The TV star is married to Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley has marked her son Milo's sixth birthday in the sweetest way. The So You Think You Can Dance star, who shares two young sons with husband Patrick Kielty, shared a precious throwback snap which was taken moments after she had given birth.

The image showed Cat holding her baby in her hospital bed, looking utterly besotted. "Happy birthday… one of my little loves," she wrote.

The Birmingham-born star is also a doting mother to three-year-old son James. Cat and Patrick often share sweet insights into their family, however, they have opted to protect their children's identities and always shield their faces from view.

The couple met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002 and started dating ten years later. The TV stars then married in a very private ceremony in the beautiful city of Rome on 30 September 2012.

In 2020, after living in Los Angeles for 14 years, they relocated back to London. Cat previously revealed that their decision to move back was after her family were caught up in a "terrifying" shooting situation at a shopping mall.

Cat shared this snap of her son Milo on his 6th birthday

"It makes me go funny now," she told You Magazine. "It was terrifying... Paddy was shaken by it, more than Milo, who was hot and cranky but didn't properly understand."

The doting mum added: "There was a moment when I was with a friend looking at potential schools for Milo and we had to ask the question nobody wants to - 'What do you do if there is a live shooter on the premises?'

"They tell you exactly what would happen, whether the kids would go to a safe room or hide under the desks… The danger suddenly becomes a reality."

