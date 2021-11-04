Cat Deeley poses topless in the sea in intimate new snapshot - fans go wild The 45-year-old looks sensational

Cat Deeley has taken to Instagram to share a very intimate photo with her fans - and she looks incredible!

The 45-year-old shared the snapshot to promote the upcoming launch of her new perfume oil.

Cat can be seen sat in the ocean while on location in Greece at the Andronis Arcadia Hotel. With her wet hair falling down her back, the star looks back over her shoulder at the camera while holding a small bottle of her unisex fragrance.

She wrote: "The gorgeous earthy notes in our @e11even_fragrance perfume oil, underpin the fragrant botanical melody that beguiles the senses. Not long now…"

Cat looks incredible in the intimate new photograph

Fans were excited by news of the upcoming launch - but a huge number were blown away by the photo itself. "My blood pressure can NOT cope with THIS!" one told Cat, while a second noted: "Still look like you did 20 years ago."

Cat teamed up with her longtime friend Amanda Grossman to create the bespoke e11even perfume oil, with the pair sharing a series of promotional photos ahead of its big launch.

The star teamed up with friend Amanda to create the unisex perfume oil

It's by no means Cat's only project since permanently relocating to the UK from LA with husband Patrick Kielty and their sons, Milo and James. Earlier this year she launched her debut fashion range, Knit by Cat Deeley for Winser London.

And she’s already keen to do a follow-up. "I loved the entire process," she told the Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I've already got an idea for the next one, if I'm allowed, based on a knitted dress my mum wore to a wedding in about 1978."

Cat launched her debut fashion range earlier this year

Cat further revealed she has a style reference for everything, from Milo's hair - "My picture reference is always Robert Redford in the '70s, I've even dressed him up in polo necks" - to her wedding dress - "It was the Alexander McQueen shipwreck dress. It wasn't supposed to be a wedding dress, I just bought it thinking I would wear it one day."

She continued: "My wardrobe is… I've kept everything I've bought for 25 years. I throw nothing away. I'm keeping an archive to the point where Tom Ford will write to me and say, 'Can I borrow that dress from when I was designing for Gucci [in the 1990s]?' I've got some proper fashion pieces."

