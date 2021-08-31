Cat Deeley treats sons Milo and James to incredible family outing in London The trio had an afternoon to remember at The Goring Hotel

Cat Deeley made the most out of the Bank Holiday weekend and treated her two boys, Milo, five, and James, three, to the most incredible outing in London.

The mother-of-two couldn't help but share a picture from the fun afternoon, which included afternoon tea at The Goring Hotel, a favourite with the royal family, and meeting an adorable Shetland Pony.

"Taking Teddy for a walk…. @thegoring #shetlandpony #thegoring #afternoontea #teddy #london #londonlife," she wrote alongside a photo of her two boys walking Teddy around the hotel.

Fans of the TV presenter were delighted to see the rare snap of her children with Patrick Kielty. "So cute," commented one, whilst another added: "Love it."

Several others simply posted red heart emojis, and many others, including Emma Willis and Amanda Holden liked the picture.

Milo and James during their outing at The Goring Hotel

Whilst the family loved the weekend adventure, those who wanted to recreate the day out will be sad to learn that it was a limited edition afternoon tea that lasted for two weeks only, until 31st August.

Cat, Milo and James' day at The Goring included "delicious cakes resembling the shapes of ponies and horseshoes, and featuring Teddy’s favourite carrot cake, to polo mint-infused scones and mini apple tarts". What a fun day!

This summer has been fun-packed for Cat's boys. Earlier in July, the 41-year-old shared a fun video of her boys running after their pet pooch.

Cat recently paid tribute to her family dog on National Dog Day

"Livestock on the run!" Cat joked in the video's caption, as her two young boys approached the edge of the forest.

Two weeks before that, the family went on a fun day out to a nearby safari, and managed to attract a visitor to their car.

During their trip, a giraffe approached the family's car and ate out of Milo's hand, to which he giggled: "Oh, he's licking..."

The former Fame Academy presenter encouraged her young son to get some more of the food to feed to the animal as it happily munched on it.