Cat Deeley enjoys 'freedom' as she marks important day

Cat Deeley has reason to celebrate after she ended her self-quarantine period in Australia. The country mandates a 14-day isolation period upon entry.

The star shared a celebratory video on her Instagram Stories where she admired the views around Sydney and said: "Freedom."

And the star chose a very scenic location to shoot her video, as she filmed outside of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

A second post on her Stories showed her enjoying a small glass of wine, with the Sydney Opera House off in the distance.

This star is currently away from her two children, Milo, five, and James, two, but they're still making sure to keep in touch.

On Wednesday, the Fame Academy presenter took to social media to share an adorable message that Milo had left her.

Alongside a drawing of a stripey, smiling snake was a text which read: "Luve you mummy," followed by over 50 red heart emojis – bless!

The star had reason to celebrate

She captioned the sweet screenshot: "This makes me so happy!"

Cat isn't the only star who's recently travelled to Australia, as Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell headed back to visit her family.

The pro dancer took to Instagram, where she shared a heartwarming video with her followers to celebrate the occasion.

Dianne captioned the time-lapse clip: "This makes the 14 days soooooo worth it. I feel so blessed and so loved I could burst [purple heart emojis] I’m home @rinabuswell @mark.3802 @buzzballz1."

It showed the bubbly broadcaster holding up a sign that said "Congratulations" before packing up her bags and saluting the camera as she left her hotel room for the first time since she arrived.

Cat is enjoying some time in Australia

The 32-year-old then ran outside and could be seen hugging both her parents and then reuniting with her brother and his pregnant partner for a group photo.

Like many of us, the star has been separated from family members during the pandemic, so she was understandably delighted to be back in her native Australia and able to catch up with her loved ones.

Her followers were just as happy for her, not least her Strictly co-stars. Show judge Motsi Mabuse was among the first to respond, writing: "Family is everything."

Fellow dancer Janette Manrara – who recently left the show in order to take over hosting duties on spin-off series It Takes Two – added a heart emoji as she commented: "Oh I’m so so happy for you!!!!!"

