Cat Deeley leaves fans stunned with never-before-seen baby photos This is just so amazing!

It appears that Christmas has come early for Cat Deeley as she left fans stunned with a gorgeous gift she had received.

The presenter revealed that she'd sent a photo of her nan off to be restored as a gift for her mum, but the restorer went one step further and found an old photo of Cat's mum as a baby with Cat's grandmother and restored it to pristine condition. The star shared an after and before photo of the pictures, showing how the now flawless image had once been blurred quite badly.

WATCH: Cat Deeley's son Milo feeds baby lamb

In a heartfelt caption, she wrote: "Sometimes people surprise you in the most brilliant way… Woke up to these pics this morning…

"A truly kind and thoughtful chap from @lovedonesforever called Benjamin sent them over. I asked him to restore a picture of my Nan, for my Mum, for Christmas.

"He went one stage further, above and beyond the call of duty and found and restored this too! There are some magnificent human beings out there - Benjamin you're one of the best! Thank you! Your Biggest Fan xxxx."

And fans were also impressed with Benjamin's handiwork, as one said: "Oh this is gorgeous," and another enthused: "Omg amazing!"

How beautiful!

A third added: "Oh wow!!! Love that… so clever and talented," while a fourth commented: "Beautiful beautiful photo, next level restoration… and kindness to boot."

The 45-year-old is incredibly close to her family, especially her two children Milo and James and earlier this year she treated them to a lavish day out.

The star couldn't help but share a picture from the fun afternoon, which included afternoon tea at The Goring Hotel, a favourite with the royal family, and meeting an adorable Shetland Pony.

The star is very close with her family

"Taking Teddy for a walk…. @thegoring #shetlandpony #thegoring #afternoontea #teddy #london #londonlife," she wrote alongside a photo of her two boys walking Teddy around the hotel.

Fans of the TV presenter were delighted to see the rare snap of her children who she shares with her husband Patrick Kielty. "So cute," commented one, whilst another added: "Love it."

Several others simply posted red heart emojis, and many others, including Emma Willis and Amanda Holden, liked the picture.

