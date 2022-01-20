Michelle Obama pays heartbreaking tribute to close friend André Leon Talley The former FLOTUS was incredibly close to the fashion icon

Michelle Obama has shared a heartfelt tribute to her good friend and former stylist, André Leon Talley, following his death on Tuesday.

The former FLOTUS worked closely with André, who previously worked as a stylist for her and Barack Obama.

Taking to Twitter, Michelle shared a poignant photo of the late fashion icon, and wrote: "André Leon Talley was a one-of-a-kind presence who changed the face of fashion and beauty for a generation of girls just like me.

"He will be missed, but I know his legacy will continue inspiring people for years to come."

Fans were quick to comment on the message, with one writing: "I don't think you could have looked more gorgeous while wearing the dress he created for you. He was a treasure. RIP Legend," while another wrote: "Very sad day. The world has lost a great human." A third added: "He was such an absolute force and he had the most amazing laugh! A legend."

André was a trailblazer in many ways, and became the first African American male creative director at Vogue, where he worked alongside Anna Wintour.

Michelle Obama paid a heartfelt tribute to André Leon Talley

At the time, he wrote: "As an African American born in the ugly and racist Jim Crow south, I understood how monumental this was. I was the first."

André was loved by many and one of the most common adjectives used to describe in following his passing was "kind".

The fashion legend's representatives at TAA PR announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday night.

André Leon Talley was a trailblazor and icon

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York," TAA PR said.

"Mr Talley was the larger-than-life, long time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible.

"Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers".

