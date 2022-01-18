Michelle Obama looks incredible in stunning beach photo as she celebrates her birthday The former First Lady of the United States turned 58 on Monday

Michelle Obama had a wonderful start to the week as she celebrated another year around the sun.

The former FLOTUS was inundated with love and well wishes on her special day, and received the sweetest tribute from her husband, Barack Obama.

On Instagram, the former President shared a gorgeous picture of the pair posing on the balcony at sunset, with a beautiful sea view in the background.

In the happy image, Barack was pictured kissing his wife on the cheek, and he wrote alongside it: "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend."

Michelle was one of the first to comment on the message with a love heart and kissing face emoji.

The mother-of-two also shared a birthday post on her own Instagram account, which featured a video of her dancing to 'Happy Birthday' while sitting at the table of a restaurant in front of a show-stopping cream birthday cake.

Michelle Obama posed by the beach on her birthday

In the caption, she wrote: "Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."

The Becoming author looked like she had a fabulous time marking her big day, and was incredibly grateful for all the well wishes she received from her fans around the world.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992

Michelle and Barack are both incredibly popular and renowned for being down-to-earth, despite their huge political profiles.

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life too, and only tend to share the occasional photo of their family.

The pair are proud parents to daughters Malia and Sasha, who both prefer to keep out of the spotlight.

The famous couple share daughters Malia and Sasha

However, in June, Barack spoke candidly to Anderson Cooper about his daughters, saying: "In terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

Barack admitted that his offspring are "so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age" telling the CNN anchor: "What you and I might have tolerated as 'That's sort of how things are,' their attitude is 'Why? Let's change it.'"

