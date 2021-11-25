Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations The former First Lady has the most adorable pet dog

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington.

RELATED: Michelle Obama sparkles in Christopher John Rogers coat for festive appearance

The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up on life without Malia and Sasha

Michelle's followers loved the snap, with many branding it as "cute." "Awww! So cute! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!" wrote one, and another added: "Happy Thanksgiving too cute."

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

READ: Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family Thanksgiving will be extra special this year

The Obamas live in an $8.1million home in the exclusive Kalorama neighbourhood, just five minutes away from The White House in Washington D.C.

The former First Lady shared a snap of her pet dog on Thanksgiving

Barack and Michelle made the decision to stay in Washington after his presidency so that their youngest daughter Sasha could complete her high school education. They bought a nine-bedroom Tudor-style mansion that spans 8,500-square-feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land.

The family also have an $11.75 million mansion in the celebrity haunt of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, complete with seven bedrooms, two guest wings, and an outdoor swimming pool. It sits on a sprawling 29-acre estate with beautiful sea views, and even has its own private beach and boathouse.

Michelle and Barack inside their Washington home

Michelle's most recent post comes just hours after she posted photos of herself in New York to promote the Girls Opportunity Alliance. She wrote in the caption: "The holidays are a perfect time to give back—and the truth is, there is no greater gift than education. That’s why I was thrilled to ring in the holidays in New York with the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance and celebrate the talents and potential of adolescent girls around the world. So as we enter the season of giving, let’s all do our part to make sure that every bold and brilliant girl across the globe gets the opportunities she deserves.

"We’ve got to act fast, because the pandemic has put the education of millions of girls at risk—and we simply can’t afford to miss out on their talents, ideas, and dreams. I hope you’ll join us this holiday season to help girls around the world at the link in my bio. Every single contribution can make a difference for a girl—and for all of us."

RELATED: 15 of the hottest celebrity parties on November's social calendar

Read more HELLO! US stories here