Kelly Osbourne confirms new romance with 45-year-old Slipknot star Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has confirmed her new romance with 45-year-old Slipknot star Sid Wilson. The daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been teasing the identity of her new boyfriend on social media in recent days, but on Thursday wished the rocker a happy birthday with a sweet snap of the two together.

"Happy birthday baby," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of the two of them smiling; Kelly wore a tee that featured Sid in his Slipknot gas mask, while the musician wore a tee and Balenciaga jacket. Days earlier Kelly had posted pictures of herself with an unmasked Sid posing for intimate photos including one which saw the pair cuddling and another with Sid kissing her cheek.

The 37-year-old has been absent from social media for months to concentrate on her sobriety journey as well as recovery from the death of her dog Polly, who passed away because of a pulmonary heart defect.

But she has since returned to reveal she has found love, and share pictures of her niece Minnie, whom she calls her "mini-me".

"Me and my mini-me! I love being an aunt!!! #MinnieOsbourne," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair wearing matching denim dungarees.

She later posted a clip of herself and Minnie sledding, and the fun video also showed her other niece Andy taking a big tumble in the snow. "Me and Minnie go sledding and Andy takes an epic tumble!" she captioned the clip, which also featured her recently engaged brother Jack Osbourne.

Kelly is now dating Sid

The Osbournes enjoyed the festive holiday in a secret snowy destination, which the family has described as a "winter wonderland".

Whilst there, Jack got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Aree Gearhart to marry him.

Announcing the news on New Year's Eve, Jack wrote: "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!"

Jack Osbourne announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart on NYE

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," he added.

"She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Reacting to the news on interior designer Aree's post, Kelly wrote: "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

