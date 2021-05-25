Kelly Osbourne hits out at 'stupid rumours' in candid new video The 36-year-old spoke frankly on Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has been causing quite a stir with her appearance on social media! The 36-year-old star – who recently lost six stone - stunned fans with her transformation at the weekend as she shared a snapshot showing her purple hair tied up in buns, with wing-tipped eyeliner and highlighted cheekbones.

Followers were blown away by the star's latest look, with a large number telling Kelly how beautiful she looks. However, a few users speculated that she has had plastic surgery.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne hits out at 'stupid rumours'

It didn't take long for Kelly to hit back. She shared a candid video on Monday addressing the claims, which she captioned: "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

In the clip, which was filmed while Kelly was in her makeup artist's chair, she categorically denied ever going under the knife. "I have not had plastic surgery," she stated. "I've never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead, here. I do not lie. But thank you for the compliment!"

Kelly sparked a major fan reaction with her latest Instagram photo

In August last year, Kelly proudly revealed she had lost 85lbs as a result of a total mental and physical health shift that started after getting gastric sleeve surgery.

She told the Hollywood Raw podcast at the time: "I did it. I’m proud of it. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

The star has lost 85lbs after overhauling her lifestyle

However, Kelly was quick to emphasise that the surgery does require a complete lifestyle change: "The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

