Kelly Osbourne reveals utter devastation following tragic loss The star said she doesn't know how to go on

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she is heartbroken after the premature death of her beloved dog and says she has never felt pain like it.

The former reality TV star took to Instagram with a tribute to her pet and admitted she's at a complete loss without her.

Alongside a photo of the adorable, white pup she wrote: "I promised myself that I would take a brake from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly to pulmonary heart defect!

"She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not no how to go on without her. To say I'm devastated is an understatement. I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this.

"My heart is broken. I am broken!!! I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don’t respond please understand that I just need time."

She was understandably met with a barrage of messages from concerned fans who sent their love and told them how sorry they are for her loss.

Kelly's beloved dog has died

Polly's death comes just months after she updated her social media followers with scary health news concerning her dog.

Kelly explained to her 2.3 million followers: "At around 4:30am Erik and I woke up to find Polly hardly breathing and completely unable to move.

"We rushed her to the vet where she is currently being treated in the ICU. I was told they believe her heart stopped and they don't know why. This dog means more to me than anything in the world. She is my heart and soul. I don't think I would still be here if it was not for this dog. Please pray for her."

Kelly adores her pets

Kelly has had a difficult time of things recently and opened up about her relapse in her battle with alcohol.

She credited her boyfriend, Erik Bragg, for helping her through it when she told Entertainment Tonight. "He didn't say anything.

He just gave me a look," she said. "It was while he was working out and I just sat on the couch watching him work out [while I was] drunk, and he was doing a burpee and he turned his head to the side and just looked at me and I was like, [gasp], I go, 'OK, I'm done.'"

