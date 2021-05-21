Kelly Osbourne resembles Sharon Osbourne in latest post Fans could not believe their eyes!

Kelly Osbourne has recently undergone a drastic makeover with her hair, but her latest Instagram post left fans convinced they'd followed someone else.

The star looked incredibly like her mother Sharon Osbourne in the snap, continuing to show off her beautiful purple hair.

"We run on purple time!!!" the star enthused in her caption.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne admits to relapse in her sobriety

Kelly appeared to be sat in a bathroom, which looked huge due to the amount of mirrors dotted across the entire room.

Many fans flocked to show their support for the star, with one calling her post "magical" but others barely recognised her.

One confused commenter questioned: "This photo looks super different from videos. What's going on lol?" while a second added: "What has Kelly done? She looks so different now. I hardly recognised her…"

A third said: "I had no idea who this was! I was like, who am I following? Holy hell you changed!!"

Some fans barely recognised the star

It should be noted that although fans were confused by her apparent change, they loved it, as they added heart or heart eyed face emojis to their posts.

Back in April, Kelly gave herself a "glam makeover" as she took a new perspective on life following her recent relapse.

Now that she is back on track in her sobriety, Kelly has opted for an image overhaul and swapped her choppy bob for glamourous, waist-length purple locks.

Wearing a simple black T-shirt, Kelly had a full face of glam makeup, including deep pink smokey eyes and matching nude lip.

Her new hair looked gorgeous styled into effortless-looking curls, and it appears Kelly has opted for extensions as her hair is much longer than her usual style.

Kelly recently unveiled a bold new look

And her new look has even seen her compared to famous model Gigi Gorgeous after she rocked a Khloe Kardashian-esque high braided ponytail and pouted for the cameras with glossy lips and dark and dramatic eyelashes.

"Thought this was Gigi Gorgeous," commented RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act, referencing the famed trans model and YouTuber, while Drag Race judge Ross Matthews added: "CAN YOU BELIEVE YOU LOOK LIKE THIS?!?!?!?"

Close pal Vanessa Hudgens even got in on the compliments, praising Kelly and telling her she looked fiery.

