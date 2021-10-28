Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she wrote alongside them.

Fans loved the post and they all rushed to wish her a happy birthday and congratulate her on her achievement It's definitely been a difficult year for the star. Back in April she openly admitted to fans that she had relapsed and that she was "not proud of it".

Kelly proudly showed off her birthday cake

Speaking in a video posted on her Instagram, she said: "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow," she added, with a smile. "But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

Later in July, in her last post before taking a break from social media, the 37-year-old announced the sad death of her dog.

The star shared an update about her sobriety

"I promised myself that I would take a break from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly to pulmonary heart defect!" she said alongside a picture of the cute pup.

"She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not know how to go on without her. To say I'm devastated is an understatement. I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this.

"My heart is broken. I am broken!!! I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don’t respond please understand that I just need time."