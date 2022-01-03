Kelly Osbourne is the picture of health as she reappears to share rare snaps with her 'mini-me' The star has been taking a break from social media

Kelly Osbourne has left behind a very tough year, and it looks like 2022 is already looking good for the star.

The 37-year-old has been absent from social media for months to concentrate on her sobriety journey as well as recovery from the death of her dog Polly, who passed away because of a pulmonary heart defect.

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne and niece Minnie go sledding during the Christmas holidays

On Sunday, however, she returned to her Instagram after a two-month break to share three adorable pictures, two of which included her adorable "mini-me", her niece Minnie.

"Me and my mini-me! I love being an aunt!!! #MinnieOsbourne," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair wearing matching denim dungarees.

Kelly with her niece Minnie

She later posted a clip of herself and Minnie sledding, and the fun video also showed her other niece Andy taking a big tumble in the snow.

"Me and Minnie go sledding and Andy takes an epic tumble!" she captioned the clip, which also featured her recently engaged brother Jack Osbourne.

"What a beautiful Osborne family," one fan commented on the funny clip, whilst another added: "I want to be an Osbourne.....you are such an amazing family."

The Osbournes are enjoying the festive holiday in a secret snowy destination, which the family has described as a "winter wonderland". Whilst there, Jack got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Aree Gearhart to marry him.

Jack Osbourne announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart on NYE

Announcing the news on New Year's Eve, Jack wrote: "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Reacting to the news on interior designer Aree's post, Kelly wrote: "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"