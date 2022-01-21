Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look so in love during special family occasion Happy birthday, Gary!

Gary Barlow made sure he marked his 51st in style with his wife Dawn by his side. The couple appeared smitten as ever as they posed for photos with and without their friends at private members club, Harry's Bar.

"Thank you so much for all the lovely Birthday wishes," the Take That star wrote on Instagram. "We had a very small dinner with my nearest and dearest. We're still not used to large gatherings so this was perfect. Thank you for the perfect night @harrysbarmayfair."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to comment, with Dawn French saying: "Happy birthday you total dreamboat!!!! X" Peter Andre added: "Happy birthday mate [heart emoji]."

Earlier this month, Gary and his wife Dawn celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and enjoyed a lovely evening at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

"Anniversary celebrations start here," the musician remarked alongside a snap of his hand and his wedding band. He then shared a picture of their delicious dessert, which had the words, "Happy Anniversary," inked on.

Gary with his wife Dawn on his 51st birthday

Thanking everyone for their well-wishes, Gary remarked: "We had a lovely night. Thank you for all your kind messages [heart emoji]."

"Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs. B," he added earlier. "Well, what a time we've had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here's to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988!!! Shocking!!! [red love hearts]."

The couple celebrated with loved ones

Gary and Dawn – a dancer on Take That’s 1995 Nobody Else tour – were married in 2000 and are parents to Daniel, 21, Emily, 19, and 13-year-old Daisy. In August 2012, they shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn.

