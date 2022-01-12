Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn have a BIG reason to celebrate! Photos Congrats to the happy couple!

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn have reached a big milestone. The couple are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary – and the proud Take That star has now taken to Instagram in honour of the occasion.

READ: Gary Barlow shares unseen family holiday photos featuring daughter Daisy

Gary, 50, shared three photos with his fans, the first showing the pair toasting their anniversary with drinks together and smiling for the camera. The final two images were taken on the day they first met, back in 1988.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow works out at home with his son Daniel

"Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs. B," he wrote. "Well, what a time we've had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here's to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988!!! Shocking!!! [red love hearts]."

READ: Gary Barlow treats wife Dawn to unbelievable birthday celebration with their kids

MORE: Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home

Fans and famous friends were quick to send their congratulations to the couple. "22 years. I remember your 10th wedding anniversary party like it was yesterday!" wrote Fearne Cotton. "Gorgeous pictures of you both."

Gary and Dawn are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary

It's been a big week for Gary and Dawn. Just recently they bid farewell to their eldest daughter Emily, as she set off to begin her journey at university. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the musician penned an emotional message and shared a series of photos from their family vacation.

READ: Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss

MORE: Gary Barlow makes rare comment about marriage to wife Dawn

"Just home from a lovely break," he shared. "We said goodbye to our Emily who goes off to Uni for four years! [crying face emoji] But we all had fun - relaxed and now ready for another crazy year!!!!!"

Gary with his eldest daughter, Emily

Gary and Dawn – a dancer on Take That’s 1995 Nobody Else tour – were married in 2000 and are parents to Daniel, 21, Emily, 19, and 12-year-old Daisy. In August 2012, they shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn.

Back in September 2020, Gary revealed how his daughter Emily's original plans for university had been thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary and Dawn are still very much in love

During a chat on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, the doting dad said of his children: "They are pretty good, one is at university. One is taking a year off, was meant to be going to uni but she doesn't want to with all this going, on which I completely understand.

"Our youngest is 11 now, which is like… well they're not kids really anymore. Although, they always are to us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.