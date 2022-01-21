Kevin Clifton has been a part of various shows over the past few months, including Rock of Ages, and as the rock scene lost one of its biggest stars, he shared a moving tribute.

PHOTOS: Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Kevin Clifton to Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Márquez

On Friday, it was reported that American singer Meat Loaf had passed away at the age of 74, and the former Strictly pro shared a tribute to a man that had had a large impact on his life. Kevin shared a photo of the pair together when Meat Loaf had come to watch him perform as part of Burn the Floor back in 2009.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meat Loaf has died aged 74

"RIP Meatloaf," he wrote. "My introduction to rock n roll that started a lifelong love of the genre. Bat Out Of Hell 2 was the first album I bought with my own pocket money on cassette.

MORE: Kevin Clifton has the sweetest tribute to girlfriend Stacey Dooley during date night

MORE: Kevin Clifton doesn't know how to react to girlfriend Stacey Dooley's amazing new look

"This pic was when he came to watch us on Broadway in Burn The Floor 2009."

The star's followers were quick to share their condolences following the sad news, with one saying: "One of the best. RIP Meat Loaf never forget you xxxx."

A second added: "Rest in peace, fabulous music throughout my life listening to Bat Out [of] Hell," and a third posted: "Didn't know you loved Meat Loaf, me too x."

Kevin had a moving tribute for the late singer

A fourth commented: "He was incredible. Fantastic music, there was no one quite like him," and many more posted crying face emojis.

READ: Stacey Dooley has the best reaction to romantic photos taken by Kevin Clifton

SEE: Stacey Dooley's eclectic home makeover with Kevin Clifton pays subtle Strictly tribute

Meat Loaf's passing was confirmed by his family in a Facebook statement. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," they posted.

Meat Loaf's family shared a statement

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

MORE: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton enjoy the cutest date night – see photo

READ: Kevin Clifton talks Strictly rules after AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington accused of cheating

It finished: "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.