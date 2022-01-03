Kevin Clifton has the sweetest tribute to girlfriend Stacey Dooley during date night This is so sweet!

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley got together after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and they have proved to be major couple goals again and again.

And this was once again shown on Monday after Kevin shared a photo of his beloved following a romantic date night. The professional dancer and his girlfriend had headed to a gorgeous restaurant where they'd sat by the windows overlooking a courtyard. The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter looked beautiful in a black shawl and had her hair tied up behind her. She had plenty of accessories on, styling out a silver watch, golden bracelet and a ring.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares glimpse inside romantic date night with Kevin Clifton

Kevin had a gushing tribute for his beau, as he wrote: "My girl lookin very Danish @sjdooley," finishing it off with a heart emoji.

And Stacey's response was just as sweet, as she commented with several emojis, including the rocket, bow, two hearts, balloon, chilli pepper and dynamite ones.

Kevin's former co-stars were left speechless by the beautiful photo and tribute, as head judge Shirley Ballas posted a string of heart and flames emojis, while pro dancer Nancy Xu posted a series of heart-eyed face emojis.

Fans were likewise blown away as one said: "You're both definitely good for each other and long may it continue. Always remain positive."

The presenter was treated to a beautiful night out

Another enthused: "Our gorgeous girl," while a third posted: "Gorgeous lady," and a fourth complimented: "Elegant."

Meanwhile, a fifth teased the couple, as they wrote: "About time you propose."

The Strictly champ has been melting his fans' hearts recently as he's continued to share several beautiful tributes to Stacey, even though he was a little confused over one of her fashion choices.

The pair always prove to be couple goals

The presenter, who loves using recycled fashion, looked almost unrecognisable as she hit the streets in a jaw-dropping brown fur coat that nearly swallowed her, and she decided to pair the item with a knitted balaclava that would've made Tom Daley proud.

The former Glow Up presenter did have some more conventional clothing during her trip, as she paired the look with some white sunglasses, black trousers and some trainers sporting a unique design.

"Now she's bought a balaclava," Kevin captioned the post, which saw his girlfriend in her sensational look and flashing a peace sign at the camera.

Stacey was one of the first to respond as she joked: "So supportive of my sartorial choices," while another fan enthused: "LIVING FOR THIS CONTENT."

