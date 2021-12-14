Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton enjoy the cutest date night – see photo The couple have been dating since 2019

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been dating since 2019 and despite the pair both having an intense love of dance, Stacey has never been to a ballet show before.

But earlier in the week this changed, as Kevin treated his beloved to a wonderful night out. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a photo of the audience at the Nutcracker, and wrote: "Took @sjdooley to her first ballet. Obvs it was @matthewbourne13 @mbnewadventures one."

And Stacey showed how impressed she was with the performance as she reshared the post, and added a string of ballet shoe, sparkles and heart emojis.

The couple looked flawless at the event, with Stacey rocking rocking a cream jumper and leather trousers, paired with a gorgeous pair shoes, while Kevin opted for an almost all-black ensemble, bar his trainers.

Last month, she attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and made sure to stand out in a daring ensemble, a plunging black suit from Gucci.

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter later revealed that the suit was second-hand and originally from the 90s, and we loved the vintage vibe.

Kevin treated Stacey to a night out

Kevin and Stacey first met when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition.

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would 'end up divorcing her'.

The pair confirmed their romance in 2019

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

