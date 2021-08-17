Kevin Clifton stuns fans in look that we weren't expecting He was almost unrecognisable

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton is one very busy man at the moment with several upcoming tours. And on Tuesday he stunned fans with an insight into one of them.

The star is set to play an artilleryman in an upcoming musical version of The War of the Worlds, and he shared a photo from the make-up desk.

His look was far away from anything from his time on Strictly, as he was all bloodied and wore a slightly open top with suspenders and some dark trousers.

"Awesome day filming yesterday," he wrote, tagging the production in his caption.

The post sent his fans into overdrive, as many loved the insight and shared their hopes to watch the production once it's finished.

"Really looking forward to next April, I love WOTW and it can only get better with the new Artilleryman," enthused one.

The star turned heads with the look

A second wrote: "This is one of my most FAVOURITE scores. You look amazing," and a third penned: "Looking good, so proud of our Lincolnshire lad."

Kevin's co-star, Steps singer Claire Richards, even commented as she said: "Great pic xx."

It was announced back in April that Kevin was joining the Jeff Wayne production, in which he promised a "magnificent spectacle" of a show.

The dancer is not due on stage until it begins its 2022 tour, which has been named Life Begins Again.

Kevin is currently appearing in Singin' in the Rain, but he thrilled fans last week when he announced that he would be returning to Burn the Floor.

Kevin was a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing

His girlfriend Stacey Dooley was among the first to respond, posting a heart and flame emoji in the comments section.

The 38-year-old's fans also rushed to congratulate him. One wrote: "We are soooooo ready to Burn the Floor."

Others added: "Yesssss," "Finally… I'll be there," and: "Can't wait!"

