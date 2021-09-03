Kevin Clifton thrills fans as he confirms reunion with former Strictly co-stars The dancer will be joining forces with his former co-stars

Kevin Clifton stunned fans when he left Strictly Come Dancing, but the star has now revealed that he will be soon reuniting with some of his former co-stars.

Before competing on Strictly, Kevin was a performer on Burn the Floor, and the show is reuniting some of its biggest stars for its 25th anniversary.

In a post, it was announced that Kevin, alongside Aljaz Skorjanec, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Joanne Clifton, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk and Robin Windsor would be taking to the floor for the limited time.

In a post on his Instagram, the dancer from Grimsby wrote: "BURN THE FLOOR. For over 20 years Burn The Floor has led the way in ballroom and Latin. Its dancers have taken over Strictly and DWTS all over the world.

"In 2009 Burn The Floor became the first ballroom and Latin show to run on Broadway. Next year for a very limited run, some of the biggest names from the show reunite to perform the Broadway version choreographed by @jasongilkison."

The show will run from 12 July to 22 July at venues in Shrewsbury, Guildford, Bournemouth, Ipswich, London, Bradford, Blackpool and Birmingham.

Further cast announcements are expected.

Kevin will be reuniting with some of his former co-stars

Fans lost their minds in excitement, and many confirmed that they would be along to watch Kevin and the other professional dancers.

One enthused: "This show is going to be insane! Can't wait to book my tickets on Monday!" And another added: "Now I've got to try and see!"

A third penned: "OMG!!! I have to come see this," while Jason Gilkinson simply said: "Let's do this," and many others left flame emojis.

Although Kevin is unlikely to return as a professional dancer on Strictly, he teased that he could return to the show in a "different role".

During an appearance on Loose Women, host Kaye Adams noted how Anton du Beke had served as a judge, to which the dancer responded: "Hey, if he wants to move aside or any of the others want to move aside I'd happily be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing!"

Kevin was a fan favourite on Strictly

Kevin joined the cast of Strictly in 2013, where he was referred to as 'Kevin from Grimsby'.

The professional dancer made the final five times during his seven-year tenure, and lifted the Glitterball trophy with Stacey Dooley, who later became his girlfriend.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since getting together in 2019, and currently live together in their London home.

