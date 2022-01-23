Kelly Ripa shares loving show of support for youngest son Joaquin Kelly is hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually from Michigan

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are currently in Ann Arbor, Michigan to be nearer to their youngest son Joaquin Consuelos.

MORE: See inside Kelly Ripa's luxury new Michigan rental home

The loving parents have been there for a majority of the duration of Live with Kelly and Ryan going back to being virtual to enjoy a change of pace.

Kelly took to social media recently to share her latest show of support for her son while he continues to make his way through university.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa divides fans with controversial Thanksgiving dinner statement

In the latest clip she posted on her Instagram Stories, the TV personality could be seen brandishing a University of Michigan mug with the school's fight song playing in the background.

She tagged @umichwrestling in the snippet, showing her backing for the wrestling program that Joaquin is currently a part of in his school.

MORE: Kelly Ripa asks fans for their help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home near son Joaquin

This isn't the first son-related mug that Kelly received over the past week, however, as she recently also shared a picture of another she got from her oldest son, Michael.

Kelly showed off her University of Michigan mug

She shared a snap of the gift, which she called the "best gift ever," an ATN News mug from the show Succession, even tagging star Brian Cox.

Kelly and Mark's busy work schedules often mean they have to be apart, so since the Hope and Faith actress is hosting virtually to avoid the pandemic, she and Mark have relocated for a while.

MORE: When will Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE! studios?

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

Even their dogs Lena and Chewie have gone with them, with Kelly sharing a recent snapshot of the two of them engaging in yoga with her as part of her segment for LIVE!. "Downward dog day," she captioned the snap.

The TV star has involved her dogs Lena and Chewie in her virtual LIVE! episodes

Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for the family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

His brother, Michael, and sister, Lola, both stayed in the Big Apple for their studies so were able to pop home whenever they pleased.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.