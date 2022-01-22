Giovanni Pernice reveals new tattoo in tribute to Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis The Strictly stars won the competition in 2021

Giovanni Pernice has made the ultimate commitment to Rose Ayling-Ellis after getting a tattoo inspired by their historic Strictly win.

The professional dancer unveiled his tribute to Rose and their time in the competition on his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, showing off his freshly-inked wrist. The intricate tattoo features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

Written underneath is the date, "18-12-2021", which represents the show's final when Giovanni and Rose were crowned the 2021 winners.

Giovanni captioned the clip by tagging Rose's Instagram handle alongside the words, "Welcome home!" He also had Queen's hit song We Are The Champions looped in the background, and gave a shout-out to his tattoo artist, Miles Langford from The London Social in Soho.

Rose, who made Strictly history by becoming the first deaf contestant to take part in the show and then go on to win it, has yet to publicly comment on Giovanni's touching tribute.

Giovanni's new tattoo inspired by his Strictly win with Rose

The duo are dancing together once again after reuniting for the nationwide Strictly Come Dancing live tour and are continuing their winning streak after they were crowned the winners on the first night on Thursday.

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, the winners opened up about what lucky concertgoers can expect to see from their live performances.

Rose and Giovanni's win on Strictly has gone down in history

"We said it'd be weird for us not to do [our couple's choice dance]," Rose told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with Giovanni adding: "It was such a special moment that we have to do again and again.

"It's such an important dance, it's a statement, and doing it in an arena with 10,000 people live and stopping the music would be quite spectacular, I think. It's one of the most beautiful things I've done on Strictly."

