Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis flooded with support as they celebrate incredible achievement The Strictly Come Dancing stars go from strength to strength!

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis captured viewers' hearts repeatedly throughout the last series of Strictly Come Dancing before going to lift the Glitterball after a sensational finale in December.

The talented pair now have even more reason to celebrate, after it was revealed that they have won every performance of the live Strictly show so far!

Giovanni re-shared an image from a fan account on Instagram that showed himself and Rose mid-dance, which was captioned with the news.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, the pair opened up about what fans can expect from their live performances.

"We said it'd be weird for us not to do [our couple's choice]," Rose told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with Giovanni adding: "It was such a special moment that we have to do again and again."

The dancer continued: "It's such an important dance, it's a statement, and doing it in an arena with 10,000 people live and stopping the music would be quite spectacular, I think. It's one of the most beautiful things I've done on Strictly."

Rose and Giovanni were firm fan favourites

The Italian proved that he was still re-living the fantastic experience of the last series when he shared the first glimpse of his new ink on Saturday.

Giovanni took to his Instagram Stories, where he showed off the tattoo, which consisted of a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars, one on either side.

Written underneath is "18-12-2021", which represents the day Giovanni and Rose were crowned winners.

The pair have an enviable bond

Giovanni captioned the clip by tagging Rose's Instagram handle alongside the words, "Welcome home!" He also had Queen's hit song We Are The Champions looped in the background and tagged his tattoo artist, Miles Langford from The London Social in Soho.

Rose, who made Strictly history by becoming the first deaf contestant to take part in the show and then go on to win it, has yet to publicly comment on Giovanni's touching tribute.

