Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice cosy up for new snaps ahead of tour debut The 2021 champions are ready to hit the road

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been pictured in some cosy new photographs ahead of their debut on the official Strictly Come Dancing tour on Thursday.

MORE: Strictly's John Whaite reveals surprising midnight activity on tour

The 2021 champions, who have formed a closed bond thanks to their partnership on the nineteenth series, could be seen in a series of official images to promote the upcoming string of live shows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice gushed about reuniting with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose, who was Strictly's first ever deaf contestant, looked stunning in a jaw-dropping jumpsuit adorned with plenty of sparkles and feathered accents. Giovanni looked suave in an all-black outfit, allowing Rose to steal the show.

The pair could be seen dancing around on the set as Giovanni lifted Rose as she outstretched her arm. Other images see the couple beaming for the camera and showing off their moves.

The EastEnders actress and professional dancer have struck up a close friendship since they met in September and they have kept their fans up to date with their antics on tour so far. In a sweet clip shared on Giovanni's Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, the Italian-born dancer gushed how happy he was to be reunited with Rose.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova throws herself into tour rehearsals after split from fiancé

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis changes dance partner for tour rehearsal - and Janette Manrara is confused

Rose and Giovanni are gearing up for the tour

Cuddling up to Rose, Giovanni stated how "nice" it was to be back. "So yeah, dress run thing is going very well," Rose remarked in response as she stood behind Giovanni, who then quipped: "It's not a dress run 'thing'. It's a dress run."

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, the winners also opened up about what lucky concert-goers can expect from the live performances.

"We said it'd be weird for us not to do [our couple's choice dance]," Rose told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with Giovanni adding: "It was such a special moment that we have to do again and again.

"It's such an important dance, it's a statement, and doing it in an arena with 10,000 people live and stopping the music would be quite spectacular, I think. It's one of the most beautiful things I've done on Strictly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.