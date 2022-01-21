Giovanni Pernice kisses Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis in must-see video

Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are continuing with their winning streak after they were crowned the winners on the first night of the live tour.

Taking to Instagram Stories after the launch night on Thursday, the professional dancer and EastEnders actress were in high spirits and couldn't contain their excitement - with Giovanni planting a sweet kiss on Rose's cheek.

"Hello. We've just done our very first show, and… we won it! Yes! I want to say thank you to the Birmingham people," 27-year-old Rose remarked, while Giovanni added: "It's so nice to be back and perform in front of the live audience finally after two years. So thank you for coming tonight!"

The soap star, who made Strictly history by becoming the first deaf contestant to take part and going on to win, touched upon how "completely different [the tour] is from a live show".

Turning his attention towards Rose before planting a smooch, Giovanni finished the video by praising her and said: "Well done you. It went good, well done." The stars are currently on the road for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour, which kicked off on Thursday and ends on 13 February.

Rose and Giovanni share a close bond

Their recent win on Strictly has gone down in history, highlighting the needs and awareness for the deaf community. It was recently revealed that the nationwide tour will have a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

Once they were reunited, the Italian dancer revealed how "nice" it was to be back with his champion dance partner. "So yeah, dress run thing is going very well," Rose remarked as she stood behind Giovanni, who quipped: "It's not a dress run 'thing'. It's a dress run."

Their win on Strictly has gone down in history

After noticing judge Bruno Tonioli was back, Giovanni sweetly turned towards his partner and said: "So yeah, the dress run is going very well. It's nice to dance with you again." Rose then added: "Yeah, it's lovely to dance again, it brings happy memories."

