Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan shares heartbreaking wedding detail

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan married partner Mark Dobrosky in early July in an emotional celebration in front of family and friends.

The wedding was hosted at the picturesque Cedar Lake Estates in Port Jervis, New York over the Fourth of July holiday. It included an ’80s party, a mountaintop ceremony and a barn party, but the moments leading up to the ceremony left Ellie in tears.

The bride clearly had her family at the forefront of her mind, especially her late father Jay Monahan who passed away in 1998 following a battle with cancer.

"When [the family band consisting of] Jay Ungar, Molly Mason, and their daughter Ruth, and son-in-law Mike began to play the song ‘Ashokan Farewell,’ I just lost in the wings," Ellie told Vogue, explaining it was her father's favourite song.

"It’s such a beautiful, moving, and haunting song with so much significance to our family [as it was played at my father’s funeral]. Hearing it performed live was just so overwhelming. When they began their final crescendo, I walked out and down the aisle. It was important to me that I walk by myself—I lost my father when I was six—but walking downhill in heels and a gown isn’t easy, so I understand the practicality of walking with someone!"

Katie shared this snap of her daughter Ellie's wedding day

Ellie told the publication she shed a few tears on her way down the aisle, before kissing her mum ahead of the ceremony.

The screenwriter, 29, also had a few other sentimental nods to her family, including two pieces of jewellery that Jay had originally given to her mother Katie - the first was her engagement ring, and the second was a pearl bracelet that acted as her 'something borrowed.'

Katie with her late husband Jay Monahan

Ellie was a beautiful bride in a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress that featured a lace bodice with a straight neckline, organza skirt and long train. Meanwhile, the mother of the bride wore a head-turning pink strapless gown by Marchesa with a billowing floor-length skirt with asymmetrical hem, delicately embroidered green and white flowers and pockets.

Ellie and Mark, who met at Yale, were forced to postpone their wedding that was planned for July 2020 following the pandemic.

