Katie Couric pleads with fans after sharing health concerns from bed

Katie Couric has urged her fans to follow some sound advice after revealing her own ill health.

The journalist shared a number of clips on her Instagram Stories on Monday after becoming bedbound with a cold.

Lying back in a pair of pink checked pyjamas, Katie sounded hoarse as she addressed her fans.

She said: "I have a cold. I got sick. I had a sore throat this weekend and now I'm kind of congested. I'm taking Zicam and Mucinex – bad name but it's a pretty good drug.

"Anyway, I just wanted to say, continue washing your hands. I think a lot of people are getting sick – I'm actually going to interview a doctor about that today.

"I cancelled my audiobook thing because I didn't want to sound like I smoke two packs a day. Anyway, be smart out there and keep washing your hands. I'm going to read and maybe just fall asleep."

Katie urged her fans to keep washing their hands

Katie's poor health comes after she left some fans in tears following a heartbreaking social media post detailing her tragic past.

The award-winning TV journalist shared several throwback photos on Instagram with her late husband, Jay Monahan, and paid an emotional tribute to the father of her children.

Katie lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998 and last Thursday would have marked a very special day for them. She married her current husband, John Molner in 2014.

Katie paid tribute to her late husband on social media

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls.

"For those of you who have loved and lost and loved again, you probably experience the same strange feelings on days like this. And while I am thinking about Jay today, I’m also appreciating John who allows me to honor his memory and understands there is room in my heart to love them both."

