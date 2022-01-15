Celine Dion inundated with prayers after agonizing health update

Celine Dion delivered upsetting news to fans on Saturday when she shared a health update.

The star - who was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October due to ill health - revealed she is still not well enough to perform and she has had to cancel the remaining shows of her North America leg of Courage World Tour.

Celine wrote: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again.

More unfortunate news for Celine

Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me. - Celine x."

Fans were so sad at the news and comment: "Praying for you to recover soon, Céline," and, "holding you in my thoughts and prayers."

Celine is desperate to get back on stage but her ill health is stopping her

Many admitted they were disappointed but said her health was the most important thing.

Celine is suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms," and her sister, Claudette Dion, previously spoke to French magazine, Voici, about the singer's health.

"What's happening to her is sad," she said. "But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

