Celine Dion sparks Christmas joy and thought with uplifting new post What's your favorite Christmas song?

Celine Dion hasn't let a difficult time with her health keep her down, as she continues to uplift and delight fans with her social media posts.

The superstar singer took to Instagram to share a clip to her Stories, a snippet from one of her music videos of herself recording a song in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree.

The song playing in the background was her cover of Feliz Navidad from her first English-language Christmas album, These Are Special Times.

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

With the clip, she wrote: "It's the most wonderful time of the year! What's your favorite holiday song, is it on @Billboard's list?"

She then linked out to a poll on Billboard Magazine's website, with fans voting on their favorite holiday songs, with Celine's cover of O Holy Night leading the charge.

The My Heart Will Go On performer has been recovering from an unfortunate health setback relating to muscle spasms that caused a delay in her Las Vegas shows, which were due to start this month.

Celine surely got fans thinking when she asked them what their favorite holiday song was

However, she has managed to keep the celebratory mood going on social media, especially as she has marked several notable music anniversaries recently.

She shared a snippet from the music video of her song Ziggy on her Instagram last month to announce that it had been remastered in HD.

Looking back to the release of the Dion chant Plamondon album, which marked its 30th anniversary, the award-winning singer shared the music video had been re-released to mark three decades since it first hit the charts.

In the video, Celine looked sensational in a red and orange ensemble, including a pair of red hot pants and a coordinating waistcoat.

The singer marked the 30th anniversary of her Dion chante Plamondon record

She captioned the post: "For the 30th anniversary of the Dion chante Plamondon album, the official music video for Ziggy (Un garçon pas comme les autres) has been remastered in HD, see this impossible love story here, link in bio - Team Celine."

