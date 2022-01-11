Goldie Hawn shares support for Oliver Hudson's new career move

Goldie Hawn is one doting mom, and she's shown it time and time again on social media with her support for her kids.

Her latest post is more proof of that, as she took to Instagram to reveal how much she was rooting for her son Oliver Hudson.

The actress posted a clip from Oliver's first appearance on the new Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, in which he plays a major supporting role.

The character marks a return to television for the Nashville star, and his loving mother couldn't have been more thrilled.

With the snippet, Goldie wrote: "Go Ollie go! Can't wait for the next episode of the @cleaningladyfox tonight @theoliverhudson."

Fans in the comments were just as excited for the two as they congratulated Oliver on his new role and showed support for the happy Goldie.

One commented: "Was SOOOOO EXCITED TO SEE OLLIE WAS ON SHOW & HIT RECORD ASAP LAST MON!!#fox #oliverhudson," with another saying: "Watched the show last week and already hooked!!! Lovin it!"

A third added: "How gorgeous and talented can a family be," with one also writing: "Oh my… what pride for a mother!"

Goldie showed her support for Oliver's new role in The Cleaning Lady

The Private Benjamin star loves showing support for her famous family on social media, and recently did so for a very special member of the Hawn-Russell clan.

The Hollywood star had reason to celebrate over the weekend, as she marked the first anniversary of adopting her rescue dog, Roy.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared a before-and-after photo of herself with Roy from last year and present day, to show just how much he had grown in 12 months.

In the pictures, Goldie posed with her Labrador outside in her garden at her home in Los Angeles, in front of a quirky cow statue.

The actress celebrated a year since she adopted her rescue dog, Roy

In the caption, she wrote: "I was falling in love then, now I know what love really is… and what a difference a year makes! (swipe to see Roy exactly 1 year ago!)"

