Oliver Hudson's idyllic living situation between two states revealed

Oliver Hudson made a rare TV appearance on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which was via video from his family home in Aspen, Colorado.

The Hollywood star has an incredible living situation with his wife Erinn and their three children, as they split their time between Aspen and LA.

The Dawson's Creek star's family home in the mountains is owned by his mom Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell.

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson opens up about his shock arrest

Oliver even took his three children, 14-year-old Wilder, ten-year-old Bodhi, and eight-year-old Rio, out of school five years ago to take them to the mountains to enjoy some freedom.

Calling it a "special place," the family home is where Oliver spent a lot of time growing up with his siblings Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

The entire family spend Christmas in the mountains every year, and they also descended there during the pandemic in 2020.

Oliver Hudson spends the majority of his time in Colorado with his family

Goldie revealed that they had all been spending a lot of lockdown together back in 2020, and it sounded like they made the most of every second together.

She said: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

Oliver and wife Erinn with their three children

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

The Hollywood star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

Oliver and Kate Hudson spent a lot of their childhood in Colorado

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

Along with Colorado, the family also spend time in LA due to Oliver's work commitments. Goldie and Kurt also have a base there, which is just down the road from Kate, her partner Danny Fujikawa, and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

