Goldie Hawn opens the doors into her rarely-seen LA home with unbelievable before-and-after photos

Hanna Fillingham
Goldie Hawn took to Instagram to share some celebratory before-and-after photos to mark a special occasion, as she posed in her jaw-dropping garden
Goldie Hawn has returned to LA after spending Christmas at her home in Aspen, Colorado with her family.
The Hollywood star had reason to celebrate over the weekend too, as she marked the first anniversary of adopting her rescue dog, Roy.
Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared a before-and-after photo of herself with Roy from last year and present day, to show just how much he had grown in 12 months.
VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the street with her son
In the pictures, Goldie posed with her Labrador outside in her garden at her home in Los Angeles, in front of a quirky cow statue.
In the caption, the Hollywood actress wrote: "I was falling in love then, now I know what love really is… and what a difference a year makes! (swipe to see Roy exactly 1 year ago!)"
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so cute," while another wrote: "No great love than that of a dog!" A third added: "Amazing pictures!"
Goldie Hawn shared an adorable before-and-after photo featuring her rescue dog Roy
It is believed that Roy's name is a nod to Goldie's hit film, Overboard, in which she starred alongside her partner Kurt Russell in 1987.
In the movie, Goldie's character, Joanna, guesses that her 'son' is called Roy after she is quizzed by her onscreen 'husband' Dean (played by Kurt).
The film sees Joanna lose her memory and Dean tries to brainwash her into believing that she is his wife, Annie, and the mother of his four sons.
The Hollywood star has a gorgeous garden in LA
While Goldie and Kurt are primarily based in Los Angeles, they often spend time in Aspen too, where they have had a home for many years.
The star's son Oliver Hudson is currently based in Aspen with his family, and shared a glimpse inside his mom's home during a recent TV interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Inside Goldie and Kurt Russell's stylish bedroom
When she is in LA, Goldie is in close proximity to her children, with daughter Kate Hudson living the closest, as she's just a few blocks away.
What's more, Kate even lives in Goldie and Kurt's former home where she grew up.
