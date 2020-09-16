Goldie Hawn reveals moment she fell in love with Kurt Russell – and it involves her children! The First Wives Club actress has been in a relationship with the Tombstone actor for 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and have been going out for an incredible 37 years.

And during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast, Sibling Revelry, Goldie's children recalled the sweet tail their mum had told them about the moment Kurt won her heart.

Kate said: "I was about three, which means you were about six, and enter KVR, Kurt Vogel Russell." Oliver added: "There's a really beautiful story where ma and pa went on their first date and he went in and saw us sleeping."

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

"It was the first time he brought him home to the house, wasn't their first date, but it's a beautiful story," Kate explained.

She continued: "We were living in deep Malibu and mum said that was when she fell in love with Kurt, right away, because she bought him back to the house and we were already asleep.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been dating for 37 years

"We shared a room and I remember I had Annie sheets and you had Star Wars sheets. And we were sleeping and mum said he walked in and saw us and she unexpectedly thought he was going to just peek in, but he sat down next to us.

"He sat down next to you first, and watched you sleep. Then came by to me. I believe he watched me longest.

"According to the story when mum tells me the story. I was the last one he was watching and was there for longer."

Goldie and Kurt with Kate and Oliver Hudson in 2003

"Maybe he was just trying to figure you out," Oliver joked. "It could be true! I was younger and probably cuter, you were older you weren't as cute!" Kate laughed.

"I was in my awkward phase!" Oliver replied.

Goldie and Kurt during lockdown

The siblings were later introduced to Kurt's young son Boston, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Several years later on Christmas Day, Goldie and Kurt surprised them by leaving a tiny baby outfit in the chimney, revealing that they were expecting a child together – Wyatt Russell, now 34.

The celebrity couple with their children and grandchildren

The family are incredibly close and during lockdown they have been spending a lot of time in quarantine together.

Goldie recently revealed during an interview with InStyle that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family."

