Oliver Hudson talks major family change he made that impacted his children

Oliver Hudson is a doting and loving father, and has proven that time and time again with his affectionate and hilarious social media posts.

In a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the father-of-three opened up about doing what's best for his kids when it comes to raising them in the right environment.

When appearing for his virtual interview, both hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest remarked on his spectacular home and surroundings, located in Aspen, Colorado.

"Colorado, to me, is the truest sign of god on earth," Kelly remarked, to which Oliver responded: "I couldn't agree more!"

"We'd been coming up here for 37 years. We have a ranch, I went to elementary school here," he added, before also revealing it inspired him to bring his family up there as well.

"I actually took my kids out of school five years ago in LA and brought them up here to live in the mountains and have some independence and some freedom.

Oliver is a loving dad and even skis with his kids

It's a really special place for sure." Ryan and Kelly continued to gush over the surroundings, which saw Oliver sit in front of his cozy home, complete with a huge stone fireplace, vast windows overlooking the snow-covered valleys, high wooden ceilings, and plush couches decorated with gingham and floral print.

He revealed that his mother Goldie Hawn was the one who originally designed the house along with partner Kurt Russell and liked keeping everything as is, joking he had "30-year-old curtains."

The Nashville actor also opened up about skiing with his children while living in Colorado, revealing he had been skiing since he was five and his wife Erinn Bartlett was also accomplished in the sport.

The actor lives in a breathtaking and cozy Colorado ranch

Oliver and Erinn have been married since 2006 and share three children together, those being sons 14-year-old Wilder and ten-year-old Bodhi, and their eight-year-old daughter Rio.

