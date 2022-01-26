Ginger Zee makes rare revelation as she opens up about special family member The GMA host is a mom of two herself

Ginger Zee has been quite open about her own family life, but she shared an interview where she opened up about one member she's spoken of rarely.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a snap from her interview with Rachael Ray about her new book, A Little Closer to Home.

She revealed in the caption that she and Rachael talked about her step-mother Pam and the chapter dedicated to her in the book.

Ginger has rarely spoken about her step-mom on social media, but shares a loving relationship with her, as evidenced by her book and interview.

She even included an excerpt from the chapter about Pam, in which she positively compared her to Kim Basinger in the movie My Stepmother is an Alien.

In the caption, Ginger wrote: "One of my favorite chapters in my book is about my step-mother Pam. I am so pleased @rachaelray keyed in on this and so much more in our talk today on @rachaelrayshow.

Ginger opened up about her step-mother while speaking with Rachael Ray

"We certainly get 'A Little Closer To Home' #stepparents #stepmom #love #mentalhealth #children #parenting," she concluded."

Fans inundated the GMA host with love surrounding her new book, and one even shared her own relationship with Pam, saying: "She was such a sweet lady! Very classy. I knew her from the church we previously attended. My husband taught S.S with your sibs."

Another wrote: "Just started reading it! Love it and spot on," and a third also added: "I have to agree that I loved the chapter on Pam as well. Good for you for writing that."

ABC's chief meteorologist has a lot to celebrate when it comes to her new book, recently also revealing that it has made the New York Times bestseller list.

The meteorologist revealed her book made the New York Times bestseller list

She shared the news with a shot of the cover with the words: "New York Times Best Seller!!!" written atop it to highlight her excitement.

