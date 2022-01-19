Ginger Zee wows in a wrap dress as she reveals heartwarming struggle of working away from GMA A struggle we'd all go for

Ginger Zee has been continuing to delight fans even while working away from ABC's lush studios due to the raging pandemic.

The Good Morning America star shared a new post on her Instagram revealing that there was a very specific struggle that came with working from home, however.

She shared pictures of herself posing in a beautiful navy blue wrap dress that showed off her toned physique, pairing it with knee-high suede boots and her signature curls.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's fans fear for her safety after worrying video

However, in the snaps, she was clearly being distracted by her adorable dogs, Brando and Bruce, one of whom came up to her and demanded attention.

She looked away from the camera to give him a nuzzle and revealed in the caption for her post that they'd frequently crave for love while she's been working from home.

Ginger wrote: "Brando & Bruce … can't a gal get dressed up to do a zoom interview & snap a pic without you all over me?"

She then detailed more of her look, saying: "Celebrating @somethingbysonjia for this snuggly, forgiving dress & @bemoremarvelous for the earrings. @celineelisemua on the face, @msmerylin on the hair. My whole look is brought to you by #BlackGirlMagic #blackowned."

Ginger shared that her dogs often interrupted her while working from home

Fans in the comments raved over Ginger's new look, with one writing: "You really are a gorgeous woman, dressed up or dressed down," and another saying: "Your curls!!! And that dress is stunning!"

Many others also reacted with amusement to Bruce's cameo in the photographs, as one commented: "They said you need some black lab hair in that dress," and a fourth added: "Ginger, you're lookin stunning! Hair is [flame emoji] Bruce is giving you a compliment."

ABC's chief meteorologist also delighted fans with a glimpse at her pre-show warm up routine to combat New York's chilly weather.

While she was just shimmying in the first of a series of clips she shared, Ginger eventually started doing jumping jacks and jogging in place to fight off the cold.

The GMA star revealed that she exercised to keep warm during her reporting

Even being completely bundled up in a blue coat and a cozy-looking scarf couldn't help the TV personality as she and her curls kept bouncing to keep the heat up.

