Ginger Zee reveals major career achievement as fans inundate her with love The GMA host is an accomplished author

Ginger Zee is not only a much loved television personality but has also made a name for herself as an author, and is currently celebrating a big achievement in that domain.

MORE: Ginger Zee wows in a wrap dress as she reveals heartwarming struggle of working away from GMA

The Good Morning America star took to social media to reveal that her latest book, A Little Closer to Home, has made the New York Times bestseller list.

She shared the news with a shot of the cover with the words: "New York Times Best Seller!!!" written atop it to highlight her excitement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

In the caption, she delivered a heartfelt message, writing: "Time to celebrate! 'A Little Closer To Home' is #9 on the NYT best seller list (Non-Fiction).

"Thank you all. I'm committed to finding ways for everyone to have access to therapy and correct diagnoses — because everyone deserves to feel their fuse box has been reset (that's how I feel in my healthy place).

MORE: Ginger Zee's pre-show warm up leaves fans in hysterics

"That's my next intention with the success of these books…use the access I am privileged to have, the financial & family support. I want to bring it to others. Thank you!!! #nytbestseller #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters"

Ginger revealed her book made the New York Times bestseller list

Many took to the comments to congratulate her on the achievement, including her colleagues Martha Raddatz, who wrote: "Never doubted it would be!! Congratulations Ginger. You are AMAZING," and Gio Benitez, saying: "Yes Yes Yes!!!"

Fans were equally thrilled for Ginger, with one saying: "This is amazing, such a great book. well-deserved ging," another writing: "This is a no-brainer. Congratulations," and a third also adding: "I'm loving your book! I bought one for my mom also and she read it in a day! Thank you for sharing!"

MORE: Ginger Zee's precarious waterside video will give you the chills

MORE: Ginger Zee surprised live on air by her co-stars as she marks special occasion

ABC's chief meteorologist has opened up about the experiences that informed her book on several talk shows as well, including on GMA itself.

The meteorologist also promoted the book on GMA

She spoke to her co-hosts about her new release and shared the clip on social media, writing: "This memoir is about healing: diving into the trauma, the maintenance and hard work it takes to stay mentally healthy— and about realizing the storms don't last forever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.