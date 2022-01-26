Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate incredible social media milestone with fans The Today with Hoda and Jenna hosts have got it going on

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have amassed a legion of fans from around the nation with their popular segment on the daytime show.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna part of the Today Show has become a very popular one with fans for their relatable conversations and funny moments.

The two hosts took to social media to celebrate an incredible feat with their fans, as they revealed they'd hit one million followers on their Instagram page.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve special

Along with a clip of themselves lipsyncing along to Beyonce's Freakum Dress, the two strut around the studios while prepping for the coming show.

They showed off their attitude and style in the clip, captioning it: "Thanks a million for following us! We can't believe how quickly we reached the 1,000,000 milestone!"

Fans quickly took to the comments to praise the two and congratulate them on hitting the milestone, with one saying: "You guys rock!!!!!!! Well deserved."

Hoda and Jenna celebrated their Instagram page hitting one million follows

Another said: "Obsessed with this! Congratulations on 1 million," with a third sweetly adding: "You two are the best! You both bring me so much joy, many smiles, lots of laughter, and happiness everyday! Thank you for being the authentic you always!!!"

The two teased fans with the news hours prior to reaching the milestone with an Instagram Reel they shared on the page featuring their other Today co-stars.

In the short but funny clip, their co-hosts and friends Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer could be seen whispering to each other.

Eventually, the whispers reached Hoda and Jenna, who then exclaimed to the camera: "We're almost at one million?!"

The Today stars came together to support Hoda and Jenna's quest for the million

The caption for the post read: "It's no secret: @hodaandjenna are approaching 1 million Instagram followers! Go give them a follow," leading to the last minute sprint that took them past the threshold.

