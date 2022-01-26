Michael Strahan applauded for sharing powerful story about struggle in supportive new video The Good Morning America star is such a good friend

Michael Strahan has used his platform for good and has shared a powerful video on Instagram to shine a light on his friend Jay Glazer's new book on depression and anxiety.

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health update

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage of himself sharing details of the book, titled Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too.

In the clip, Michael told his viewers about the book, "This is an incredible book and tells Jay's journey and struggle through anxiety and depression, as he calls it 'the gray', and how he got through the gray to be who he is today. He keeps inspiring people including me."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

In the caption of the footage, the dad-of-four wrote: "Proud of my brother @jayglazer for his new book, “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety Into Motivation and You Can Too.

MORE: When will Robin Roberts return to GMA? Worried fans saying the same thing

MORE: Robin Roberts soaks up the sun during unforgettable vacation with partner Amber

"This book is powerful, and Jay completely opens up. As his best friend for 30 years, there is A LOT I didn’t even know about Jay’s fight with the gray.

"Including today on @goodmorningamerica when Jay shared that since 2005 he has had panic attacks before every @nflonfox show.

Michael Strahan shared his support for his friend Jay Glazer's new book

"He is always making jokes before the shows, and we just think, oh, that is Jay. But really, it was Jay fighting off a panic attack alone. Jay, you are our brother, and we have your back. There is no more doing this alone.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following incredible career news

"Jay, there are a lot of lives you will save by sharing this. I hope you are proud because I am Damn proud of you.

The GMA star is such a supportive friend

"Go pick up Jay’s book today or head over to HC.com/Unbreakable." Fans were quick to comment on the supportive post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing this. So many people are suffering alone and when you start talking about it, you realise there are so many people going through this. Thank you."

MORE: Michael Strahan's jaw-dropping garage looks a millionaire's playground - see inside

MORE: Michael Strahan delights fans after revealing 'mystery woman'

Another wrote: "You rock Michael." A third added: "Awesome for you to put on Instagram. I loved your interview with him this morning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.