When will Robin Roberts return to GMA? Fans wonder the same thing

Robin Roberts has grown to become a much loved television personality over the years, and her dedicated fans couldn't help but notice her recent absence.

Over the past week, she has been absent from her usual morning stint on Good Morning America opposite Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Her co-hosts often take days off as well, and have over the past week, they usually return after an episode or two off, and Robin has been absent for the past four to five instalments.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' celebration with Amber Laign

While there is no official word from any of her co-stars yet on where the former sports journalist is, many of her fans have speculated that she is spending time at home.

With COVID cases around the country continuing to grow at an alarming rate, fans believe that Robin is spending some well-earned time with her partner Amber Laign at their Connecticut country home given her health history.

There are a few fans who have also speculated that the long-time GMA host may have transitioned to helming the show part time instead.

On her latest Twitter post, many left comments like: "Our friends and family were wondering have you gone part time seems like you’re off the air more than on, especially every Friday and if so who took your place," and: "Missing you on GMA Monday and Tuesday."

Robin has been absent from GMA recently

Robin recently penned a heartfelt tribute to Tuskegee Airman General Charles McGee upon learning of his tragic loss.

The celebrated American hero passed away at the age of 102, and the TV host took to social media to share her thoughts on him.

Alongside a shot of herself standing in front of a screen with his picture, Robin wrote: "General Charles E McGee was a true American hero.

The TV personality paid tribute to Charles McGee upon learning of his death

"The Tuskegee Airman has passed away at the age of 102. Such a remarkable, humble man. Honored to have spent time with him and his 3 incredible children. Thinking of the McGee family…"

