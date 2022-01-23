Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares update following Covid battle The Good Morning America star has been absent from the show all week

Robin Roberts has been off air all week and the Good Morning America star has been worrying fans with her noticeable absence.

It has now been revealed that the TV favorite has tested positive for Covid along with her co-star Amy Robach, and has been resting at home in Connecticut.

The journalist shared the news on Thursday in a statement via Twitter. She wrote: "Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can."

The star has kept a low profile on social media since testing positive but via her dog Lukas' Instagram account, she shared an update of her whereabouts, revealing that she is currently isolating at her country home in Connecticut.

Fans were quick to send Robin their well wishes via Lukas' account, with one writing: "Take care of mama and have her get well soon," to which Robin responded: "Thank you."

Robin Roberts revealed her whereabouts via her dog's Instagram account

Another wrote: "Take good care of your moms. Sending all of you healing and positive vibes." A third added: "Hope your mama is feeling okay. Robin Roberts take care!"

Robin often spends time in Connecticut, where she has a country home.

The author is based in New York in the week, where she has a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side.

While she is recovering from Covid, she is staying away from the city, and is no doubt being looked after by her partner Amber Laign.

Robin has been absent from GMA since last week

Amber spends the majority of her time in Connecticut and the couple are used to living apart during the week.

However, during the height of the pandemic in 2020, they experienced living together for a longer period of time, and have never felt closer.

The GMA star is no doubt being looked after by her partner Amber Laign

She told People magazine that the key to their new way of life during those months was patience. "We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April.

She continued: "We've never been stronger! I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience."

